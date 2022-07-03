Life ban for rugby dads who assaulted ref at school game
03 July 2022 - 00:00
Two parents in the Northern Cape have been banned for life from attending school and provincial rugby matches after they were found guilty of assaulting a teacher who was a referee at a game...
