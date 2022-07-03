Police minister denies everything in lawsuit by family of man killed in student protest
As the criminal trial proceeds, lawyers for the family question the police minister's approach
03 July 2022 - 00:00
While the state prosecutes four police officers for the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba in the criminal courts, over in the civil courts, the police minister is denying outright that Ntumba died at the hands of police...
