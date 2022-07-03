Tuks students up in arms over closure of prayer room
Students say action smacks of Islamophobia and intolerance
03 July 2022 - 00:00
Muslim academics and students have slammed the University of Pretoria (UP) for “forcibly” closing down the prayer room at its health sciences faculty...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.