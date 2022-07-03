‘Turn down the base’: Rocking army restaurant riles residents
But patrons are loving the new high-security eatery
03 July 2022 - 00:00
A military base is taking flak from civilian neighbours for disturbing the peace — rather than protecting it — by hosting a rowdy bar and restaurant featuring live bands and dancing...
