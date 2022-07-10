July riots one year on
‘I got what I deserved’: Durban’s ‘Mercedes looter’ apologises to SA
10 July 2022 - 00:03
On July 12, 2021, Mbuso Moloi wrecked his life when he decided to take part in the looting. Footage of him carrying a basket of groceries from a Woolworths store in Durban was seen all over social media. ..
July riots one year on
‘I got what I deserved’: Durban’s ‘Mercedes looter’ apologises to SA
On July 12, 2021, Mbuso Moloi wrecked his life when he decided to take part in the looting. Footage of him carrying a basket of groceries from a Woolworths store in Durban was seen all over social media. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos