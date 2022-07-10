Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who will replace him?
A front-runner drops out, but more than a dozen are expected to vie for top job
10 July 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
British defence secretary Ben Wallace, one of the favourites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said yesterday he had decided not to run in the leadership contest...
Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who will replace him?
A front-runner drops out, but more than a dozen are expected to vie for top job
British defence secretary Ben Wallace, one of the favourites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said yesterday he had decided not to run in the leadership contest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos