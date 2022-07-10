Pharmacists see red over Post Office distributing chronic medicines
'Out of all branches, only 300 met the criteria'
10 July 2022 - 00:00
Pharmacists are seething over the health department's decision to entrust the SA Post Office with the distribution of chronic medication for state patients, saying its “poor track record” is a red flag...
