July riots one year on
SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home
10 July 2022 - 00:00
Recovered from a pavement in a Durban informal settlement after being looted from a warehouse during the July unrest, SA’s R67,999 blue sofa will move to a children’s home next week...
July riots one year on
SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home
Recovered from a pavement in a Durban informal settlement after being looted from a warehouse during the July unrest, SA’s R67,999 blue sofa will move to a children’s home next week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos