Water Warriors tackle horrors of the Jukskei
The river has become a popular site for illegal dumping, with trucks trundling in and tipping out tonnes of building material and other waste
10 July 2022 - 00:00
Mutilated animals, human waste, headless chickens and thousands of dirty nappies are among the rotting waste dumped in the Jukskei River, where a small group of volunteer waste pickers from Alexandra in Johannesburg do their best to keep the area clean...
