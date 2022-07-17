Does your chick sound familiar?
Study highlights the social importance of sounds made by African penguins
17 July 2022 - 00:00
If you’ve ever visited the penguins at Boulders Beach near Simon's Town in the Cape peninsula, you’ll understand why these charismatic creatures were once called “jackass penguins”: their braying call is not unlike the sound a donkey makes...
Does your chick sound familiar?
Study highlights the social importance of sounds made by African penguins
If you’ve ever visited the penguins at Boulders Beach near Simon's Town in the Cape peninsula, you’ll understand why these charismatic creatures were once called “jackass penguins”: their braying call is not unlike the sound a donkey makes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos