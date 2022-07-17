Durban mom invents gadget to prevent drinks being spiked
Peach Piche took action after her daughter’s traumatic incident
17 July 2022 - 00:00
When her daughter’s drink was spiked at a restaurant last year, it prompted Durban mom Peach Piche to take preventive action, and the “Drinkerbell” was born — a trendy scrunchie with a secret compartment housing a liquid-resistant drink cover and reusable straw...
Durban mom invents gadget to prevent drinks being spiked
Peach Piche took action after her daughter’s traumatic incident
When her daughter’s drink was spiked at a restaurant last year, it prompted Durban mom Peach Piche to take preventive action, and the “Drinkerbell” was born — a trendy scrunchie with a secret compartment housing a liquid-resistant drink cover and reusable straw...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos