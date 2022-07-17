High court judge to email apology for wrongly blaming clerk
Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane agrees to email Constitutional Court justices and clerks correcting the wrong impression that her clerk had sent an email which should have been circulated for comment to other Constitutional Court justices before being sent to the general office
17 July 2022 - 00:00
The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) says Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane should apologise to her former clerk for conduct “unbecoming of a judge” after she, in a widely distributed email, created an impression that her clerks made a mistake that was hers...
High court judge to email apology for wrongly blaming clerk
Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane agrees to email Constitutional Court justices and clerks correcting the wrong impression that her clerk had sent an email which should have been circulated for comment to other Constitutional Court justices before being sent to the general office
The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) says Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane should apologise to her former clerk for conduct “unbecoming of a judge” after she, in a widely distributed email, created an impression that her clerks made a mistake that was hers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos