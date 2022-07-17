Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath

Fifteen innocent patrons in the wrong place at the wrong time as rival gang member hunted down in Soweto local

A raging feud, characterised by initiation and revenge killings between two rival illegal mining gangs from Lesotho, is believed to be at the centre of last weekend's horrific shooting at Mdlalose’s tavern in Soweto, which claimed 16 lives...