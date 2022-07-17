×

News

Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath

Fifteen innocent patrons in the wrong place at the wrong time as rival gang member hunted down in Soweto local

17 July 2022 - 00:00 By Tankiso Makhetha and Graeme Hosken

A raging feud, characterised by initiation and revenge killings between two rival illegal mining gangs from Lesotho, is believed to be at the centre of last weekend's horrific shooting  at Mdlalose’s tavern in Soweto, which claimed 16 lives...

