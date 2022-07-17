‘No big names in arrests for July riots’
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and SABELO SKITI
The Hawks have completed their investigations into the unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last July, but say no prominent figures or politically connected people are expected to be arrested...
