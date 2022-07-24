How Ramaphosa almost got subpoenaed
On the day he was due to file his submissions, by close of business the president was still waiting to hear if he had been granted an extension
24 July 2022 - 00:01
By close of business on Monday, D-Day for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s submissions to the acting public protector in her Phala Phala investigation, his lawyers were still waiting to hear if they had been granted a second extension. An e-mail rejecting the request came at 7.04pm...
