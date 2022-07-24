×

News

Row over race blights Eskom’s efforts to keep lights on amid skills crisis

Power utility says the loss of experienced staff with critical and scarce skills poses serious risks

24 July 2022 - 00:03
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

As SA faces its biggest power crisis in the democratic era, Eskom executives are divided on the critical skills deficit hurting its ability to provide electricity. ..

