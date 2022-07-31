'Eskom can't stay the way it is': Nedlac talks explore ways to halt power crisis, arrest Eskom’s decline
Urgent intervention needed for SA to attain its energy security, round-table talks find
31 July 2022 - 00:00
A revealing round-table discussion on Eskom’s many failings three weeks ago by top economic stakeholders may help shape SA’s new-look energy generation plan...
'Eskom can't stay the way it is': Nedlac talks explore ways to halt power crisis, arrest Eskom’s decline
Urgent intervention needed for SA to attain its energy security, round-table talks find
A revealing round-table discussion on Eskom’s many failings three weeks ago by top economic stakeholders may help shape SA’s new-look energy generation plan...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos