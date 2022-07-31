'It’s heartbreaking': Minister in tears over Krugersdorp gang rape horror
Plans to tighten migration laws after attack on five women allegedly attacked by Lesotho nationals
31 July 2022 - 00:00
A tearful home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi yesterday recalled operating on an eight-year-old girl 20 years ago whose genitals were mutilated by her rapist...
'It’s heartbreaking': Minister in tears over Krugersdorp gang rape horror
Plans to tighten migration laws after attack on five women allegedly attacked by Lesotho nationals
A tearful home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi yesterday recalled operating on an eight-year-old girl 20 years ago whose genitals were mutilated by her rapist...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos