Red flags raised in alleged dodgy prison tender linked to Zuma’s former son-in-law
Duduzile’s ex benefited from multimillion-rand contracts ‘irregularly’ awarded
31 July 2022 - 00:02 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and SABELO SKITI
A company owned by Jacob Zuma’s former son-in-law, Lonwabo Sambudla, has benefited from multimillion-rand government contracts — allegedly irregularly and unfairly awarded by two government departments...
Red flags raised in alleged dodgy prison tender linked to Zuma’s former son-in-law
Duduzile’s ex benefited from multimillion-rand contracts ‘irregularly’ awarded
A company owned by Jacob Zuma’s former son-in-law, Lonwabo Sambudla, has benefited from multimillion-rand government contracts — allegedly irregularly and unfairly awarded by two government departments...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos