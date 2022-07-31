Violent opportunists charge ‘toll fees’ for north coast community to cross river
Workers and children cut off from farms and schools by bridge collapse in KZN floods
31 July 2022 - 00:00
A group of violent opportunists charged a KwaZulu-Natal north coast community — still reeling from the destructive April floods — R5 per person to use their makeshift bridge to cross a river that separates residents from their workplaces, schools, shops and clinics...
Violent opportunists charge ‘toll fees’ for north coast community to cross river
Workers and children cut off from farms and schools by bridge collapse in KZN floods
A group of violent opportunists charged a KwaZulu-Natal north coast community — still reeling from the destructive April floods — R5 per person to use their makeshift bridge to cross a river that separates residents from their workplaces, schools, shops and clinics...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos