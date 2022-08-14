Sunday Morning Assessment
Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA
If the high court’s order remains in place, he will still have 13 months of the Constitutional Court sentence to serve
14 August 2022 - 00:00
“Much ado about nothing” is how Jacob Zuma's lawyers describe the court challenge to Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole after serving less than two months of a 15-month sentence for contempt of court...
