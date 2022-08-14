Parents call on school to take back ‘porn’ tablets
Provinces arrange extra lessons, camps to prep pupils for trial exams
14 August 2022 - 00:00
As matrics ramp up studying for looming trial exams, angry parents have demanded that a school in Mpumalanga retrieve all tablets issued to grade 12 pupils after some used them to watch pornography...
