Poison centre reveals toll of pandemic’s ivermectin fad
Drug did nothing to help against Covid, doctors say, but caused serious side effects
14 August 2022 - 00:00
Use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid resulted in an unprecedented spike in poisoning cases in SA, with the Western Cape’s poison helpline recording a 12-fold increase in the first year of the pandemic. ..
Poison centre reveals toll of pandemic’s ivermectin fad
Drug did nothing to help against Covid, doctors say, but caused serious side effects
Use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid resulted in an unprecedented spike in poisoning cases in SA, with the Western Cape’s poison helpline recording a 12-fold increase in the first year of the pandemic. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos