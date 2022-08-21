Extortion, deadly violence ‘could bring long-distance bus industry to its knees’
Intercape has recorded more than 150 incidents of intimidation, stoning and shootings of buses since early 2021
21 August 2022 - 00:05
Bus passengers are putting their lives on the line as a deadly battle for lucrative long-distance routes intensifies...
Extortion, deadly violence ‘could bring long-distance bus industry to its knees’
Intercape has recorded more than 150 incidents of intimidation, stoning and shootings of buses since early 2021
Bus passengers are putting their lives on the line as a deadly battle for lucrative long-distance routes intensifies...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos