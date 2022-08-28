Wrapped in secrecy, new Shaka statue ready for big reveal
The first version was too much like a herdboy, but the replacement has the personal endorsement of the late King Zwelithini
28 August 2022 - 00:02
A 12m-tall statue of King Shaka, to replace the artwork that apparently made the Zulu monarch look like a “herdboy”, has finally landed at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, but is yet to be unveiled...
