Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later
A man who insisted on a DNA test in a maintenance dispute discovered his real child had been swapped at birth
04 September 2022 - 00:04
The parents of two Cape Town boys are grappling with the emotional and legal fallout after discovering that their sons — now aged 14 — were swapped at birth at a hospital in the city...
Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later
A man who insisted on a DNA test in a maintenance dispute discovered his real child had been swapped at birth
The parents of two Cape Town boys are grappling with the emotional and legal fallout after discovering that their sons — now aged 14 — were swapped at birth at a hospital in the city...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos