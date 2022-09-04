×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Quiet quitting’ at work may not be a bonus

Some say it means doing the bare minimum at work. Others say it's about setting healthy boundaries

04 September 2022 - 00:00
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

A Durban auditor is not answering work emails and is muting her WhatsApp office group after hours...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Take self-care to the next level with these treatments, products and retreats The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. How to take a mid-career break Careers
  3. How to assess the advantages of a four-day week Careers

Most read

  1. I was right and will not apologise, says defiant Ramathuba News
  2. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  3. ‘I got what I deserved’: Durban’s ‘Mercedes looter’ apologises to SA News
  4. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  5. Wrapped in secrecy, new Shaka statue ready for big reveal News

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...