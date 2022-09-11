Battle for Zulu throne could reach boiling point at reed dance
Tensions rise as opposing factions claim right to host iconic cultural event
11 September 2022 - 00:00
The battle for the Zulu throne could reach boiling point next weekend at the reed dance ceremony as supporters of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s opponent, Prince Simakade, have vowed that their preferred king is the only one who will preside over the event at the Enyokeni palace in Nongoma...
