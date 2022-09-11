Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA
Hundreds of infrastructure and construction projects, worth billions, are affected as local ‘business forums’ hold companies to ransom
11 September 2022 - 00:04 By Thanduxolo Jika, Philani Nombembe and Lwazi Hlangu
South African businesses, government departments and state-owned companies are under siege from gangs of extortionists parading as local business forums that are increasingly threatening billions of rands in infrastructure investments and major projects...
South African businesses, government departments and state-owned companies are under siege from gangs of extortionists parading as local business forums that are increasingly threatening billions of rands in infrastructure investments and major projects...
