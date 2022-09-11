×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chess

Stalemate at Chess SA: Administrators accused of ‘board capture’

Latest gambit is to boycott the junior championships

11 September 2022 - 00:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Two of SA’s top chess administrators face open rebellion from within their ranks over allegations they have “captured” the sport...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. I’m not indispensable, says Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Money feud rocks auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke’s office News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'