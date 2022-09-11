The curious case of missing papers at the ConCourt
Office of chief justice looking into second incident of e-mails going astray to see if there was human or network system error
11 September 2022 - 00:00
The office of the chief justice (OCJ) is “assessing” a second incident of missing court papers at the Constitutional Court after it emerged at the start of proceedings in an excise case that the judges had not seen crucial legal submissions...
