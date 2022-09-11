WATCH | Zama zamas plugged into Lesotho’s politics
Political parties in Mountain Kingdom reportedly being funded by illegal miners
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Tankiso Makhetha, Graeme Hosken and Aron Hyman
Leaked footage of masked rifle-wielding zama zamas dancing to Lesotho folk music and displaying buckets full of cash offer a terrifying glimpse into the intricacies and influence of the mining underworld...
WATCH | Zama zamas plugged into Lesotho’s politics
Political parties in Mountain Kingdom reportedly being funded by illegal miners
Leaked footage of masked rifle-wielding zama zamas dancing to Lesotho folk music and displaying buckets full of cash offer a terrifying glimpse into the intricacies and influence of the mining underworld...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos