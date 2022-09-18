Joburg's all-out zama zama turf war: Mutilated bodies linked to Krugersdorp rapes
18 September 2022 - 00:00
A bloody turf war among illegal miners in Maraisburg, western Johannesburg, where 10 bodies were found this week, is directly linked to the displacement of the gang believed to be behind the Krugersdorp mass rapes...
Joburg's all-out zama zama turf war: Mutilated bodies linked to Krugersdorp rapes
A bloody turf war among illegal miners in Maraisburg, western Johannesburg, where 10 bodies were found this week, is directly linked to the displacement of the gang believed to be behind the Krugersdorp mass rapes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos