Lab ‘failed to do key toxicity test’ in tavern deaths
Forensic toxicologist’s ‘unofficial’ report says methanol role remains unclear in absence of formic acid analysis
18 September 2022 - 00:04 By RAY HARTLE
Postmortem specimens taken from the 21 teenagers who died at East London's Enyobeni tavern in June did not undergo a critical test needed to establish if methanol poisoning played a role in their deaths...
Postmortem specimens taken from the 21 teenagers who died at East London's Enyobeni tavern in June did not undergo a critical test needed to establish if methanol poisoning played a role in their deaths...
