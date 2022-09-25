News

‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed

Northern Cape towns energised by unusual connection

25 September 2022 - 00:01
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

They were the towns that nobody wanted — until now.  Kleinzee and Koingnaas in a remote corner of the Northern Cape have had no load-shedding due to a quirk of history...

