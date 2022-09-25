News

I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De Ruyter

Eskom CEO is confident electricity supply will improve in the near future

25 September 2022 - 00:02 By HENDRIK HANCKE

Despite calls for his head to roll amid devastating load shedding, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says the utility is making inroads in fixing "the mess I inherited"...

