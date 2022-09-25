News

Police in the dark over scrapping of finance minister sex case

NPA’s decision followed ‘marathon’ discussions with investigating officers, says source

25 September 2022 - 00:03 By BELINDA PHETO and KGAUGELO MASWENENG

The decision not to prosecute finance minister Enoch Godongwana for sexual assault was taken after “marathon meetings” between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Mpumalanga police, says a source close to the investigation...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Godongwana throws his hat in the ring for ANC treasurer-general position Politics
  2. ‘Let’s give the process time’: Madonsela weighs in on Godongwana sexual ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | ‘Pervert’ Godongwana must resign immediately, says Malema Politics
  4. Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police Politics

Most read

  1. Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party Politics
  2. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  3. 'Prove it!' - Zweli Mkhize’s ultimatum to the SIU Politics
  4. ‘High-risk’ Vusi Khekhe loses last-ditch bid to get out of C-Max pending ... News
  5. Misuzulu stamps his authority at reed dance ahead of coronation Politics

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...