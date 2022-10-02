Flooded underground shafts pose toxic threat
Guptas’ Shiva uranium mine drowning in problems
02 October 2022 - 00:00
A tug-of-war over a huge Gupta-owned uranium mine has left a potentially toxic time-bomb with abandoned underground shafts filling with water and illegal miners closing in on the site...
