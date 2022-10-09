Surgeon’s murder charge after patient dies sparks medical outcry
Doctors question the state’s competence in handling the case, noting that the Health Professions Council of SA had investigated the matter and decided against further action
09 October 2022 - 00:03
The court appearance of a KwaZulu-Natal surgeon on a charge of murder after the death of his patient has sparked an outcry in SA’s medical fraternity, which has questioned the state’s ability to handle such cases...
Surgeon’s murder charge after patient dies sparks medical outcry
Doctors question the state’s competence in handling the case, noting that the Health Professions Council of SA had investigated the matter and decided against further action
The court appearance of a KwaZulu-Natal surgeon on a charge of murder after the death of his patient has sparked an outcry in SA’s medical fraternity, which has questioned the state’s ability to handle such cases...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos