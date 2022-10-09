Wasteful spending haunts Treasury — again
Row with auditor-general delays submission of annual report to parliament
09 October 2022 - 00:02 By Thabo Mokone and Thanduxolo Jika
The National Treasury is embroiled in a stand-off with auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke over her audit of its books, resulting in the Treasury missing the deadline to submit its annual report to parliament for the second time...
