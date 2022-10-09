Young mother who abandoned baby deserves ‘sympathy, not judgment’
Despite SA’s progressive laws on abortion, many women struggle to access facilities that allow them to safely terminate
09 October 2022 - 00:00
A KwaZulu-Natal mother who abandoned her baby girl this week with a note begging others not to judge her was failed by an ineffective support system, according to child welfare experts...
A KwaZulu-Natal mother who abandoned her baby girl this week with a note begging others not to judge her was failed by an ineffective support system, according to child welfare experts...
