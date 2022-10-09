Zonkizizwe trustees in vicious fight over R64m payout
Deputy minister Obed Bapela wants to ‘protect the money’ meant for struggle stalwarts but two trustees have hit back, saying he’s a ‘delinquent trustee’
09 October 2022 - 00:00
A bust-up between members of a trust set up by an ANC-linked investment company to assist party stalwarts has degenerated into criminal complaints, legal action and warnings that an imminent multimillion-rand dividend payout could be misappropriated...
Zonkizizwe trustees in vicious fight over R64m payout
Deputy minister Obed Bapela wants to ‘protect the money’ meant for struggle stalwarts but two trustees have hit back, saying he’s a ‘delinquent trustee’
A bust-up between members of a trust set up by an ANC-linked investment company to assist party stalwarts has degenerated into criminal complaints, legal action and warnings that an imminent multimillion-rand dividend payout could be misappropriated...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos