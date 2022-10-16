News

Dishonourable discharge for cop who ‘befriended’ killer cult leader

Officer is said to have possibly cost lives of seven victims in Krugersdorp case

16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Hendrik Hancke

Lt-Col Hennie de Jager, the police officer accused of interfering in the Krugersdorp “appointment killers” investigation and befriending the suspects, has been dishonourably discharged from the service a month before he would have retired. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  2. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  3. Water authorities accused of being the real villains in crisis News
  4. Dark days as load-shedding stops ANC branches choosing NEC candidates Politics
  5. Lifeline for ‘missing middle’ students News

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...