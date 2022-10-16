Dishonourable discharge for cop who ‘befriended’ killer cult leader
Officer is said to have possibly cost lives of seven victims in Krugersdorp case
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Hendrik Hancke
Lt-Col Hennie de Jager, the police officer accused of interfering in the Krugersdorp “appointment killers” investigation and befriending the suspects, has been dishonourably discharged from the service a month before he would have retired. ..
Dishonourable discharge for cop who ‘befriended’ killer cult leader
Officer is said to have possibly cost lives of seven victims in Krugersdorp case
Lt-Col Hennie de Jager, the police officer accused of interfering in the Krugersdorp “appointment killers” investigation and befriending the suspects, has been dishonourably discharged from the service a month before he would have retired. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos