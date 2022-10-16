Mbalula orders Road Accident Fund to drop court action against AG
Fund has not fully accounted for about R80bn of taxpayers’ money for two years
16 October 2022 - 00:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has instructed the Road Accident Fund’s board and CEO Collins Letsoalo to withdraw court action against auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, which has seen the fund not fully accounting for about R80bn of taxpayers’ money for two years...
