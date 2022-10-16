UCT council meeting thrown into disarray
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande wants a report on the matter
16 October 2022 - 00:02
A meeting of the University of Cape Town’s council on Saturday was thrown into disarray after the deputy chair Pheladi Gwangwa refused to recuse herself...
UCT council meeting thrown into disarray
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande wants a report on the matter
A meeting of the University of Cape Town’s council on Saturday was thrown into disarray after the deputy chair Pheladi Gwangwa refused to recuse herself...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos