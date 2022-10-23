Corks still popping at Markus Jooste’s Lanzerac wine estate
If the Reserve Bank was there to count the assets, they left without trace
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Aron Hyman and Bobby Jordan
The absence of drama was a key feature of the Cape Town high court’s order this week allowing the Reserve Bank to attach assets linked to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste...
Corks still popping at Markus Jooste’s Lanzerac wine estate
If the Reserve Bank was there to count the assets, they left without trace
The absence of drama was a key feature of the Cape Town high court’s order this week allowing the Reserve Bank to attach assets linked to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos