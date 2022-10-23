Crucial Steinhoff evidence may have been destroyed years ago
Seizures of electronic devices linked to Markus Jooste’s companies are five years too late, say forensic investigators
23 October 2022 - 00:00
The Steinhoff criminal probe, which is expected to be SA’s biggest corporate fraud and insider trading investigation to date, will come down to one thing, say cyber forensic analysts: the recovery of thousands of terabytes of data which investigators fear may have long been destroyed...
