Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children failed by the system
Early parole and no arrests are among the reasons why the families of some murdered children have seen no justice
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Orrin Singh, Gill Gifford, Suthentira Govender and Philani Nombembe
Katlego Joja, or Katli as she was affectionately known, went missing from home in Mamelodi West, Gauteng, on April 26 2018. She was 10 years old and autistic...
Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children failed by the system
Early parole and no arrests are among the reasons why the families of some murdered children have seen no justice
Katlego Joja, or Katli as she was affectionately known, went missing from home in Mamelodi West, Gauteng, on April 26 2018. She was 10 years old and autistic...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos