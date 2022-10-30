Abu Dhabi Culture Summit
It's so meta: Ai-Da loves Aldous Huxley but is in fact the brave new world itself
Humanoid robot artist wants to ‘generate dialogue on intersectionality’ but admits it has no real feelings
30 October 2022 - 00:00
I first spotted her in the entrance hall to part of the Louvre in Abu Dhabi — glossy brown cropped hairstyle, stylish dungarees and a faraway look in her eyes...
