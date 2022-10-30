Mnangagwa standing strong at Zanu-PF congress
Challenge expected from vice-president amounts to nothing as Chiwenga fetes president at elective congress
30 October 2022 - 00:03 By RITA MBIZI
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in a strong position at the helm of the ruling Zanu-PF despite a challenge expected to be mounted against him at the party’s seventh elective congress that concluded this weekend in Harare...
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in a strong position at the helm of the ruling Zanu-PF despite a challenge expected to be mounted against him at the party’s seventh elective congress that concluded this weekend in Harare...
